Hyderabad police to seek legal opinion against Pawan Kalyan remarks

Hyderabad: The city police are seeking legal opinion on initiating action against Tollywood actor and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan who allegedly, during a public meeting, stated that the people of Old City (Hyderabad) have always criticised Indian culture and the festivals of India.

According to reports, while addressing a rally in Ballarpur to campaign for Mahayuti candidate and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, Pavan Kalyan said that the followers of Sanatan Dharma would respond to those disrespecting it, and called Chhatrapati Shivaji and Bal Thackeray the inspiration behind his outfit.

“The people of Old City (Hyderabad) have always criticised Indian culture and the festivals of India. However, followers of Sanatan Dharma have always respected everyone irrespective of their religion. Followers of Sanatan Dharma, however, will respond to those who disrespect it,” the actor-turned-politician was reported saying.

Hailing the legendary Maratha king Shivaji and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, he said they united people. “My party was founded with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Following the statement, a resident of Hyderabad Mohammed Mubashir asked Hyderabad commissioner of police C V Anand to file a case against Pavan Kalyan for allegedly insulting Old City residents.