Hyderabad: Police to take action against vehicle owners without number plates

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police in Hyderabad have decided to take action against vehicle owners who do not have number plates on their vehicles. Commissioner of Police Rachakonda Devender Singh Chauhan recently held a high-level meeting to review the police’s measures regarding crime.

During the meeting, he emphasized the need for all sectors, including civil, technical, and traffic, to work together in coordination to control crime. He also noted that the steps being taken by the Rachakonda police to control crime have yielded excellent results, and the percentage of crime has also come down.

At the meeting, Commissioner Chauhan directed the staff to recognize the hard work of those who perform their duties to the best of their abilities. He announced that awards will be given to the best-serving staff in various fields, including the subordinate staff working in police stations. The Commissioner also directed top officials to provide details of the best-serving staff.

Commissioner Chauhan further stated that the proposed District Police Station for Rachakonda Commissionerate will begin services soon. This move is part of the police department’s efforts to improve the law and order situation in the area.

The decision to take action against vehicle owners without number plates is another step in this direction. Commissioner Chauhan emphasized that all possible measures are being taken by the police to control crime in the area. This move is expected to ensure that vehicle owners comply with the law and have proper identification on their vehicles.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner Satyanarayana and other senior officials. With the police taking proactive steps to ensure safety and security in the area, the people of Hyderabad can expect a safer environment in the coming days.