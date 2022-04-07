Hyderabad Police to use drones for managing traffic, law and order

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are gearing up to use drones for managing traffic and maintaining law and order in the city. The drones will be used to identify areas that are facing traffic congestion.

Once the drones identify congestion in a particular area, cops will visit the spot to ease the traffic. They will also help cops in taking action against traffic violators.

Speaking to Siasat.com, N Prakash Reddy, DCP Traffic said that the department is in deliberations with vendors on the type and quality of the drones that are best fit for serving the department’s purpose. “It will take around 3 more months for the drones to start performing in real-time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has recently provided decided to provide relief to the commutators by providing discounts on the pending challans.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali had announced the extension of the concessional deadline on pending challans from March 31 to April 14.

As per the discounts, two or three-wheel drivers are bound to pay 25 percent of their total challans whereas, RTC drivers are bound to pay up to 30 percent, with a discount of 70 percent.

Light Motor Vehicles / Heavy Motor Vehicles are bound to pay 50 percent of the total challans. Fines for not wearing a mask have been reduced to Rs 100 from Rs 1000