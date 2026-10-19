Hyderabad Police transfer 75 Sub-Inspectors in major reshuffle

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has transferred 75 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in a station-level overhaul, with 12 of them moved out of two high-profile units: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad and the Central Crime Station (CCS).

The commissioner has directed that all the officers be relieved immediately and report at their new postings.

Four SIs from RGIA have been shifted. P Ashok Verma goes to Adibatla police station, H Kishanji to Bhavaninagar, Mohammed Arshad Ali to the Golconda Zone Police Control Room and N Sridhar to Jubilee Hills police station.

The larger group of eight comes from CCS. J Jayanth has been posted to Bahadurpura police station, K Ramadevi to the IT Cell and A Madhusudhan to the Khairatabad Police Control Room. A Radhika moves to Ramgopalpet police station, Ghouse Khan to Saidabad and C Mamatha to Santoshnagar. M Shirisha has been posted to SHE Teams, while B Krishna goes to the Jubilee Hills traffic police station.

The officers concerned have also been asked to report the date of relieving and reporting of each SI to the commissioner’s office for record, along with confirmation that the order has been complied with.