Hyderabad police transfers four women inspectors as SHOs

Commissioner emphasized that women are excelling in every field and encouraged newly appointed SHOs to demonstrate their capabilities in their new roles.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2025 11:37 am IST
227 deaths due to accidents in Hyderabad in 2024: report
Hyderabad police logo

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand appointed four women inspectors as Station House Officers (SHOs).

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Speaking at the event, commissioner Anand emphasized that women are excelling in every field and encouraged the newly appointed SHOs to demonstrate their capabilities in their new roles.

The following transfers were announced:

MS Creative School
  • Jyotsna Talloju, previously SHO of WPS Central Zone, is now SHO of Kachiguda (L&O) Police Station.
  • Domata Debora has been moved from Main PCR to SHO of WPS Central Zone.
  • Chitti Bura has been transferred from Task Force Admin to SHO of Secretariat (Lake) Police Station.
  • P. Venkat Laxmi has been shifted from CCC to SHO of Traffic PS Nampally.

Additionally, two other officers were reassigned:

  • Chandra Kumar Kagitha, former SHO of Kachiguda PS, has been transferred to Main PCR.
  • Satya Narayana Muttineni, previously SHO of Secretariat (Lake) PS, is now SHO of Traffic PS Nallakunta.

The transfers mark an important step in promoting gender inclusivity within the police force.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2025 11:37 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button