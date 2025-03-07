Hyderabad police transfers four women inspectors as SHOs

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand appointed four women inspectors as Station House Officers (SHOs).

Speaking at the event, commissioner Anand emphasized that women are excelling in every field and encouraged the newly appointed SHOs to demonstrate their capabilities in their new roles.

The following transfers were announced:

Jyotsna Talloju, previously SHO of WPS Central Zone, is now SHO of Kachiguda (L&O) Police Station.

Domata Debora has been moved from Main PCR to SHO of WPS Central Zone.

Chitti Bura has been transferred from Task Force Admin to SHO of Secretariat (Lake) Police Station.

P. Venkat Laxmi has been shifted from CCC to SHO of Traffic PS Nampally.

Additionally, two other officers were reassigned:

Chandra Kumar Kagitha, former SHO of Kachiguda PS, has been transferred to Main PCR.

Satya Narayana Muttineni, previously SHO of Secretariat (Lake) PS, is now SHO of Traffic PS Nallakunta.

The transfers mark an important step in promoting gender inclusivity within the police force.