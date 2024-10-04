Hyderabad: Police uncover illegal toddy production in Rangareddy

The police seized two kilograms of highly dangerous ammonium bicarbonate powder, 900 litres of spurious toddy, and other items.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 4th October 2024 4:56 pm IST
Telangana: 3 die after consuming adulterated toddy in Mahabubnagar
Representational image.

The Kadthal police on Friday, October 4, raided a house at Sarikonda village in Kadthal mandal of Ranga Reddy district following information of illegal preparation of toddy.

The police seized two kilograms of highly dangerous ammonium bicarbonate powder, 900 litres of spurious toddy, and other items.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Punjagutta police raids brothel, arrest organiser

One person Palakurthi Raghavender was involved in the illegal manufacturing and selling of spurious toddy. “Raghavender admitted to mixing ammonium bicarbonate powder and citric acid with locally sourced toddy to make spurious toddy. He confessed to selling the spurious toddy in Hyderabad for profit,” said the Inspector of Kadthal police station, Shiva Prasad.

A case has been registered against Raghavender under Section 34(a) TSEA Act 1968 and an investigation is under progress.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 4th October 2024 4:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button