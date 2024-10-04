Hyderabad: Police uncover illegal toddy production in Rangareddy

The Kadthal police on Friday, October 4, raided a house at Sarikonda village in Kadthal mandal of Ranga Reddy district following information of illegal preparation of toddy.

The police seized two kilograms of highly dangerous ammonium bicarbonate powder, 900 litres of spurious toddy, and other items.

One person Palakurthi Raghavender was involved in the illegal manufacturing and selling of spurious toddy. “Raghavender admitted to mixing ammonium bicarbonate powder and citric acid with locally sourced toddy to make spurious toddy. He confessed to selling the spurious toddy in Hyderabad for profit,” said the Inspector of Kadthal police station, Shiva Prasad.

A case has been registered against Raghavender under Section 34(a) TSEA Act 1968 and an investigation is under progress.