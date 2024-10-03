Hyderabad: Punjagutta police raids brothel, arrest organiser

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Punjagutta police following a raid at a brothel which was operating from a house at Sabarinath lane on Thursday, October 3.
According to police, the accused Shankar is a resident of Yousufguda.
Police said that Shankar was involved in organising prostitution by luring gullible victims under the pretext of offering jobs in the film industry.
Shankar exploited the women and pushed them into prostitution, police said.
Based on a tip off, a raid was conducted at the house. Victims were rescued and have been currently shifted to an observation home.
A case has been registered and further investigations are on.