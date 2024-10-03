Hyderabad: Tuition teacher sexually assaults minor in Film Nagar

Hyderabad: A class 10 student was sexually assaulted by a tuition teacher in Filmnagar. The incident was reported on October 2.

The accused was identified as Ramulu, 55, who allegedly made advances towards the victim, 15, and sexually assaulted her. The issue was reported to the girl’s mother who approached the police and filed a complaint against the teacher.

Based on the complaint, the Filmnagar police booked a case under the POCSO Act of 2012 and section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanahita for rape. The police said that the incident occurred on September 28.