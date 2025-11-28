Hyderabad police unveil 24/7 CCTV surveillance protocol

Hyderabad: With an aim to ensure round the clock functioning of surveillance cameras, the Hyderabad police on Thursday, November 27 constituted the multidisciplinary teams to ensure critical surveillance systems remain in continuous operation.

Equipped with latest tools and technology, the multi disciplinary team will maintain Hyderabad large CCTV ecosystem.

“They will carry out field visits and undertake repairs across the city’s network of CCTV and other surveillance assets. The aim is to reduce downtime and ensure that critical surveillance systems remain continuously operational,” said Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) has launched the Advanced City Surveillance Grid Management Protocol and EYES (Empowering Your Everyday Safety) — a first-of-its-kind framework to modernise the city’s CCTV network.



With 24/7 support teams, smart maintenance systems, and… pic.twitter.com/e93oApdNMK — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) November 27, 2025

In Hyderabad, there are over 16,000 police-owned street surveillance cameras and over 50,000 community and privately contributed CCTV feeds to the city police network. This is in addition to over one lakh ‘Nenu Saitam’ cameras in the city.

The Advanced City Surveillance Grid Management Protocol (ACSGMP) program was initiated by the Hyderabad police to ensure the end-to-end broader strategy to install, maintain CCTVs.

Several teams such as technology due diligence team, camera support call centre, EYES, each zone two teams, stores team, repair centre, CSR desk and data analytics team form the ACSGMP.

Also Read Hyderabad CP calls for strengthened night policing in city

The benefits of this new protocol include a higher assurance that surveillance assets remain functional, a significant reduction in downtime, better incident management through data-driven planning, overall cost reduction, community and corporate participation in public safety.

“The new integrated approach redefines the way CCTV infrastructure is maintained and leveraged for the benefit of public safety,” the commissioner added.

A fleet of 10 two-wheelers, four cars, and a mechanized aerial ladder unit(crane), are allocated exclusively to attend CCTV related issues.