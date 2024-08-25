Hyderabad police urge CBI for red corner notice against accused in US

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have requested the CBI director to issue a ‘red corner’ notice for T. Prabhakar Rao, the former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau, and Shravan Kumar Rao, the managing director of I-News, who are currently in the United States.

City police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy informed the media that they have contacted the US Embassy and immigration authorities, emphasizing that the accused are wanted in a serious case and are misusing their visas.

He expressed hope for a swift resolution, stating that the case would progress once the primary suspects were apprehended.

“The case will proceed once the primary suspects are apprehended, as they are currently evading arrest. We have also informed the US Consul General about their misuse of visas from another country. We remain optimistic for progress in the coming days,” stated Sreenivasa Reddy.

He mentioned that the application for red corner notices is in progress, and “we aim to expedite it.”

He added that the case is ongoing, and the other suspects, who are in custody, are struggling to secure bail due to the serious nature of the crime, which involves invading individuals’ privacy.

When asked about the possibility of issuing notices to political leaders as part of the investigation, Sreenivasa Reddy replied, “As the case develops… definitely.”