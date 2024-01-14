Hyderabad: Police warn of action against shops, hotels that operate beyond midnight

Hyderabad: The south west zone police have warned hotel owners and eateries of strict action if they fail to close down their establishments by midnight.

Additional DCP south west zone, Mohd Ashwaq, said the police have been instructed by the higher officials to act tough against the commercial establishments particularly hotels, juice centres, and bakeries that operate late in the night beyond the stipulated time.

“Youth are getting corrupted due to the late night practice of hanging around hotels and eateries. Law and order issues are cropping up time and again. Cases will be booked against the management and all of them remanded if they fail to adhere to police directive,” said the officer.

He said in some cases it came to light, the criminals were sitting in hotels late in the night and planning their activities. “In case any murder is planned in a hotel, we will make the hotel owner a co-accused in the case,” Mohd Ashwaq warned.