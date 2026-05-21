Hyderabad police warns against fake recruitment advertisements

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Thursday, May 21, warned the public against fake advertisements claiming that the city police is conducting a recruitment drive.

He stressed that recruitment notifications for the Hyderabad police are only released through official channels. In a post on X, he appealed to the public not to click on the links provided by unverified platforms and not to pay money to such fraudulent sites.

🚨 FAKE JOB ALERT 🚨



A fraudulent advertisement claiming #Hyderabad Police recruitment is being circulated. Please do not trust or share such posts without verification.



⚠️ Hyderabad Police recruitment notifications are announced only through official channels.

❌ Do not pay… pic.twitter.com/l1CvPIW7Fn — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) May 21, 2026

Sajjanar’s warning comes after a fake recruitment advertisement was posted on a website, “Apna Career Point”, which claimed that the city police is conducting a recruitment drive and that the salaries would range from Rs 18,000 to 56,000.