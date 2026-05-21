Hyderabad police warns against fake recruitment advertisements

The Commissioner stressed that recruitment notifications for the Hyderabad police are only released through official channels

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 12:33 pm IST
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Thursday, May 21, warned the public against fake advertisements claiming that the city police is conducting a recruitment drive.

He stressed that recruitment notifications for the Hyderabad police are only released through official channels. In a post on X, he appealed to the public not to click on the links provided by unverified platforms and not to pay money to such fraudulent sites.

Sajjanar’s warning comes after a fake recruitment advertisement was posted on a website, “Apna Career Point”, which claimed that the city police is conducting a recruitment drive and that the salaries would range from Rs 18,000 to 56,000.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 12:33 pm IST

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