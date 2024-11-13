Hyderabad: Popular restaurants in Nagole raided

Hyderabad: Several famous restaurants in Nagole were raided by a task force of the food safety department of Telangana including Samrat Restaurant and Bar, Navarsa Restaurant, and Dasara Restaurant on Tuesday, November 12.

Violations found during raids at restaurants in Nagole

At Samrat Restaurant and Bar, the inspection team discovered expired bread, buns, and Cajun mix which were discarded. Synthetic food colours, suspected in non-veg items, were also removed.

A live cockroach infestation was found in the storeroom of the restaurant in Nagole. Medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports were missing, the kitchen lacked insect-proofing, and food storage was found uncovered and unlabeled. Additionally, no temperature records were kept for refrigerators.

At Navarasa Restaurant in Nagole, the FSSAI license was visibly displayed, and food handlers were properly equipped with head caps, gloves, and aprons. However, medical fitness certificates for handlers and water analysis reports were missing.

While the food in refrigerators was covered and labelled, use-by dates were absent. Additionally, 25 litres of milk were found past their use-by date of 11.11.2024.

At Dasara Restaurant in Nagole, the inspection team noted that the latest FSSAI license was not displayed, and 5 kg of expired mutton lamb chops, along with expired spices, periperi sprinklers, and sauces, were discarded immediately.

The restaurant in Nagole further lacked pest control records, medical fitness certificates for food handlers, and water analysis reports. Inspectors also found that doors and windows were not insect-proof, and water stagnation was observed in drains. Open dust bins without lids, unlabeled food items in the refrigerator, lack of FIFO practice, missing refrigerator temperature records, and some handlers without hair caps added to the list of issues.



