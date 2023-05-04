Hyderabad: Post Bajrang Dal protest, police pickets continue at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Police deployment continued for the second day at the Telangana Congress party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in the city following a nationwide protest by Bajrang Dal for comparison of the organization to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Karnataka Congress unit in its manifesto stated that it would ban the Bajrang Dal and compared the group to the PFI. The PFI was recently banned by the Union government for its alleged anti-national activities.

The Bajrang Dal announced a nationwide protest and protests are held across the country for the past couple of days.

On Wednesday, the Telangana Bajrang Dal activists held protests in all districts and the city. The Bajrang Dal workers stormed the Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The police took over 300 of the activists into custody and shifted them to various police stations. All of them were let off later.

Following the developments, the police pickets continued at the Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday as well.