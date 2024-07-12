Hyderabad: Potholes, stagnant water on routes of Bibi ka Alam procession draw criticism

Hyderabad: As Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram approaches, a distressing scene of potholes, litter, scattered debris, overflowing sewage drains and water leakages is seen along the Bibi Ka Alam procession route in the Old City.

Incomplete works ahead of Muharram in the Old City of Hyderabad reveal an alarming neglect by the Telangana government which has drawn criticism from the public.

Several areas along the route from Bibi Ka Alawa to Charminar are marred with stagnant and dirty water.

MBT leader and spokesperson Amjedullah Khan highlighted that despite prior appeals to GHMC and HMWSSB for inspections and improvements, responses have been minimal. He accused the government of neglect as Bonalu arrangements take precedence, leaving essential Muharram preparations unaddressed.

Late night inspection of Bibi Ka Alam route by Amjed Ullah Khan (Spokesman) MBT, Very sad to note that entire Congress Government machinery busy with Bonalu arrangements neglecting Moharrum arrangements:



Yesterday night Amjed Ullah Khan (Spokesman) inspected the entire route… pic.twitter.com/gYX058p6JY — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 12, 2024

Areas like the road from Dabeerpura road-over-bridge to Shaik Faiz Kaman and further to Etebar Chowk were notably affected, with frequent potholes and drainage issues posing hazards, particularly near Yakutmahal Talkies and Ganga Nagar.

As devotees gathered from across India to pay homage at Bibi Ka Alawa and attend Majlis, severe traffic jams were reported from Dabeerpura ROB to Bada Bazar, Purani Haweli Chowrasta to Salar Jung bridge, internal roads of Darulshifa and Noor Khan Bazar.

The absence of traffic police exacerbated congestion, highlighting the urgent need for their presence to manage traffic effectively.