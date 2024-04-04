Hyderabad: TSSPDCL restores power supply to Uppal stadium ahead of IPL match

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Thursday cut-off electricity supply to the Uppal stadium ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL match, citing non-payment of Rs 1.63 crores in dues by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) authorities. However the department gave the HCA one more day in view of the match, stating it did not want to disappoint cricket fans.

A TSSPDCL official confirmed that the power supply was disconnected.

The TSSPDCL’s Habsiguda circle cut-off the power supply to the stadium and informed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) that it will be restored only after the payment of dues. In a letter dated February 22 this year, the TSSPDCL had written to the HCA seeking payment of Rs 1.63 crore in surcharge amount (in lieu of late payment).

As the amount was apparently not paid within the 15 days of time (in lieu of the notice), the TSSPDCL authorities reportedly disconnected the power supply to the stadium. However this is not the first time this has happened. Similar action was taken in 2021 as well against the HCA over non-payment of dues.

The HCA had apparently sought relief from the TSSPDCL with regard to payment of the pending surcharge dues of Rs 1.63 crore, but this was not considered by the power board. The issue goes back to a case from 2015 when the HCA approached the High Court over non-payment of dues.

“It has been one month since the 15 day notice has lapsed. We were supposed to cut power supply after the March 27 IPL match, but we still waited. They have to make the payment, and we will restore electricity immediately whenever the cheque drops for payment,” the TSSPDCL told Siasat.com. It is to be seen how both sides settle this matter.

The SRH vs CSK match is slated to happen on Friday at 7:30 pm. The development raises questions on the occurrence of the much-anticipated match.