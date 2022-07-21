Hyderabad: Prabhas spotted zooming off in Lamborghini [Video]

Hyderabad: Pan-India star Prabhas, who is a proud owner of luxury cars, was spotted leaving the sets of Project K in his high-end Lamborghini. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukona and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles in currently being shot in Hyderabad.

In the video, that is going viral on social media, Prabhas can be seen zooming from the set in his swanky Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster that he purchased last year.

South Film Industry Tracker and Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the small clip on Twitter and wrote, “PAN India Star #Prabhas with his Lamborghini on the sets of #ProjectK last night.” Watch it below.

PAN India Star #Prabhas with his Lamborghini on the sets of #ProjectK last night. pic.twitter.com/gaZLopp9Ky — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 20, 2022

Prabhas’ Car Collection

The Bahubali actor, who is a ‘petrol-head’, owns some extravagant and luxurious wheels. From Rolls Royce to Jaguar, his car collection is surely going to make you go green with envy!

Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 8 – 10 crore)

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster ( Rs 6 crore)

Range Rover (Rs Rs 3 crore)

Jaguar XJR (Rs 2 crore)

BMW X3 (Rs 60 – 70 lakh)

Apart from Project K, Prabhas also has Adipurush and Salaar in his kitty.