Hyderabad: Prajavani at GHMC head office on Monday cancelled

Hyderabad: The Prajavani program scheduled for Monday, February 19, at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) camp office has been cancelled.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that the Prajavani programme is not being at the head office this week owing to the GHMC General Body Meeting scheduled on the same day. However, the programme has been cancelled only at the head office. “It will be held in all the GHMC Circle offices from 10:30 am.”

Praja Vani, formerly Praja Darbar was launched by chief minister Revanth Reddy after assuming charge of the office on December 7. The CM opened the doors of the former chief minister’s camp office at Begumpet, to address people’s grievances, after renaming it Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan.