Hyderabad: Prajavani receives over 3000 applications on Friday

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme held at the Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday, January 17, received 3,053 applications. Among these 2,691 applications pertaining to Indiramma housing scheme.

Apart from the Indiramma housing scheme 111 applications were related to panchayati raj and rural development department, 100 were related to electricity department, 55 revenue related issues and 96 related to other departments.

Telangana planning commission vice president Dr Chinna Reddy participated in this program and received applications. They inquired about the problems of those who came to Praja Bhavan.

37.11 pc of Prajavani grievances in 2024 unresolved: RTI

A Right to Information (RTI) petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao revealed that 37.11 percent of the grievances received in Prajavani in 2024 remain unresolved.

According to the Telangana government‘s reply to the RTI, as of December 9, 2024, a total of 82,955 petitions were received, out of which only 43,272 were classified as grievances and the rest were rejected by the government, amounting to more than half of the total petitions.