Hyderabad: Prajavani receives 450 applications on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme was held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters in Lower Tank Bund, Adarsh Nagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 7.

The officials received a total of 450 applications on Tuesday. Among them, the Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Department received 150 applications, the Energy Department received 119 applications, and the Revenue Department received 68 applications.

Other departments together received 113 grievances, while no applications were received through the Pravasi programme.

On 2025’s first Prajavani programme held at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on January 3, a total of 359 applications were received, among which 103 applications were received for the panchayat Raj and rural development department, 85 for the power department, 62 for revenue issues and 109 for other departments.

37.11 pc of Prajavani grievances in 2024 unresolved: RTI

Only one-third of the total applications submitted at the Prajavani programmes in 2024 have been resolved, according to a Right To Information (RTI) petition filed by the Siddipet Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Harish Rao.

According to the Telangana government‘s reply to the RTI, as of December 9, 2024, a total of 82,955 petitions were received, out of which only 43,272 were classified as grievances and the rest were rejected by the government, amounting to more than half of the total petitions.

Out of the considered 43,272 grievances, 27,215 were resolved while 16,057 petitions remained unresolved from last year.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Harish Rao said that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy participated in the program for just a single day in the calendar year, which is lower than normal.

The BRS MLA also accused ministers of a lack of commitment, over not showing up in the Prajavani programme as they were expected and failed to attend Prajavani regularly.