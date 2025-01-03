37.11 pc of Prajavani grievances in 2024 unresolved: RTI

Hyderabad: Only one-third of the total applications submitted at the Prajavani programmes in 2024 have been resolved, according to a Right To Information (RTI) petition filed by the Siddipet Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Harish Rao.

According to the Telangana government‘s reply to the RTI, as of December 9, 2024, a total of 82,955 petitions were received, out of which only 43,272 were classified as grievances and the rest were rejected by the government, amounting to more than half of the total petitions.

Out of the considered 43,272 grievances, 27,215 were resolved while 16,057 petitions remained unresolved from last year.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Harish Rao said that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy participated in the program for just a single day in the calendar year, which is lower than normal.

The BRS MLA also accused ministers of a lack of commitment, over not showing up in the Prajavani programme as they were expected and failed to attend Prajavani on a regular basis.

Prajavani held on Friday

Meanwhile, on Friday, January 3, the Prajavani programme was conducted at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. According to the officials, a total of 359 applications were received, among which 103 applications were received for the panchayat raj and rural development department, 85 for the power department, 62 for revenue issues and 109 for other departments.

Friday’s Prajavani programme was attended by state planning commission vice chairman Dr Chinna Reddy, special officer for public administration Divya.

A Prajavani petition pertains to a citizen complaint or expression of dissatisfaction due to perceived injustice, unfair treatment, or violation of any rights, existing law, scheme, programme, policy, government order, job chart, citizen charter etc. often directed towards an authority with the expectation of resolution or redressal.