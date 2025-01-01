Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for failing farmers, police

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA Harish Rao, on January 1, criticised the Telangana government and accused it of failing to address the needs of farmers, agricultural labourers, and state police force.

Harish Rao targeted the government over the issues of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ and loan waivers saying that the government has been “insulting the farmers” by forcing them to provide self-declarations to avail the benefits.

The senior BRS MLA demanded the Telangana government to fulfil its poll promise and provide Rs 15,000 per acre for both Kharif and Rabi seasons.

Harish Rao pointed out Telangana government proposes to offer one-time investment support for cotton while completely ignoring turmeric, ginger, and sugarcane farmers whose crops also require higher investments.

“Farmers who trusted the government’s promise of clearing loans above Rs 2 lakh are still awaiting the relief. The delay has pushed many into financial distress,” he said.

The former minister alleged that the Telangana government is trying to cut the farmers’ benefits by reducing the number of beneficiaries through manipulative policies. On behalf of the BRS party, Harish Rao called for unconditional financial assistance of Rs 12,000 annually to all 1.04 crore labourers with job guarantee cards.

Also Read Telangana to launch 799 new TGSRTC electric buses by March 2025

Telangana in Yellow Zone for criminal activity

Speaking on the rising crime rate in Telangana, Harish Rao alleged that the state has entered a ‘Yellow Zone’ due to the failure of the state government.

“Telangana has witnessed a 23 per cent rise in overall crimes and a 29 per cent increase in rape cases in recent times. Chief minister Revanth Reddy is directly responsible for this situation,” Harish Rao said.

Telangana police used for political revenge: Harish Rao

The Siddipet MLA said that CM Revanth is using the police force for political revenge, tarnishing its pride and integrity while neglecting their welfare. “The Telangana government need to prioritize providing advanced technology, adequate funding and better healthcare facilities to the police force to keep their morale up,” he said.

The former minister also called for a report detailing the number of officers treated under the health security card scheme.

Harish Rao questioned the government status on the ‘One Police’ policy and demanded the reinstatement of suspended and dismissed police personnel.

“Telangana was once a model state for governance and internal security. Today, under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, it is facing systemic failures that affect every segment of society—farmers, labourers, and even the police,” Harish Rao came down heavy upon the government,” he said.