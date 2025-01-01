Telangana to launch 799 new TGSRTC electric buses by March 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the introduction of 799 new electric buses by March 2024 as part of its commitment to enhancing public transportation and reducing pollution.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar revealed that 353 of these buses will be allocated for Hyderabad, while the remaining 446 will serve various districts including Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Nizamabad.

This action is aimed at modernizing the state’s public transport system and promoting the use of eco-friendly vehicles.

In addition to the electric buses, the government has implemented several reforms to support this transition. Notably, it has waived registration fees and road taxes for electric vehicles, encouraging citizens to adopt greener transportation options.

The announcement aligns with the state’s broader goal of registering 500,000 electric vehicles annually in Greater Hyderabad to combat pollution effectively.

The introduction of these electric buses is part of a larger plan that includes setting up charging stations across key locations in the state.

These stations will facilitate the efficient operation of electric buses, which are expected to replace older diesel models on high-traffic routes.

Currently, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) operates around 100 electric buses, with plans for further expansion.