Hyderabad: Preparations on for Telangana state formation day

Hyderabad: Chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday informed that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will unfurl the national flag for the Telangana State formation Day on 2 June at Public Gardens. He will also pay tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam at Gun Park on the occasion.

At a meeting, Kumar instructed the police department to make necessary security and traffic arrangements from the 27th of this month till the 2 June. The roads and buildings officials were asked to make arrangements for barricading, security lighting, and sun shades.

Similarly, the I and PR department was directed to install a public address system and LED screens at the venue. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was directed to arrange for cleaning, levelling, watering, and maintenance of sanitary and hygienic conditions.

Kumar directed the authorities to ensure a sufficient supply of drinking water, provision of uninterrupted power supply, and arrangement of ORS packets. The cultural department will organise a ‘Kavi Sammelan’ in the evening at Ravindra Bharathi on that day, the chief secretary said.