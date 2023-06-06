Hyderabad: Price of Namrata Shirodkar’s Armani outfit is talk of town

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the popular South Indian actor, attended T-town’s fashion designer Shriya Bhupal’s baby shower in style with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara recently. As the couple celebrated this special occasion, the star-studded event was filled with joy and warmth. Namrata’s choice of attire, on the other hand, stole the show.

Taking to Instagram, both Namrata and Mahesh shared several inside glimpses from the party.

Namrata Shirodkar looked elegant and sophisticated in a graphic-print single-breasted coat by Giorgio Armani. The coat, known for its flawless design and high-quality craftsmanship, cost a whopping Rs. 3.99 lakh. You read that right! Her experimental choice proved her impeccable taste and penchant for luxury fashion.

It made her stand out at the event with its eye-catching design and careful attention to detail. The coat complemented her grace perfectly, making her the focus of attention throughout the celebration.

Mahesh Babu, as always, looked dapper in his ensemble, charmingly accompanying Namrata. Sitara, the couple’s daughter, brought a touch of sweetness to the occasion, capturing hearts with her adorable presence.

Shriya Bhupal’s baby shower was a joyous occasion filled with love and blessings for the expecting mother. The presence of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar added a touch of glamour to the celebration, making it an unforgettable event for all involved.