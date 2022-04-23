Hyderabad: Priest, Jeweler held for elderly woman’s murder

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Friday arrested a priest and a jeweler in connection with the murder of 56-year-old Uma Devi.

The police have also held a jeweler for accepting Uma’s jewelry which was missing from her body after the incident. It is to be noted that the woman went missing on April 18 after she had left her residence and went to the temple for darshan.

Cash worth Rs 1 lakh and the stolen jewelry were recovered from the two suspects. The police also recovered the drum in which the woman’s body was concealed for two days after the murder. The accused were identified as 42-year-old A Murali Krishna, who is the priest at the temple. The jeweler was identified as Joshi Nanda Kishore.

Kishore is the owner of the Maa Bhavani Jewelery store at the Vishnupuri Colony in Malkajgiri. Devi was a resident of the Vishnuouri Extention area and used to visit the temple frequently.

Speaking to Siasat.com Malkajgiri Sub inspector J Satish said, “Both Murli Krishna and Nanda Kishore have been arrested and the investigation is underway”.

The SI further said that the offenders have been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder 392 for robbery, 201 for causing disappearance of evidence of offence, and 411 for dishonestly receiving stolen property.