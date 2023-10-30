Hyderabad printing agencies given instructions ahead of polls

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, an awareness program was conducted for printing agencies in Hyderabad and its surroundings as part of the Mode Code of Conduct (MCC).

During the session, the nodal officer for MCC, N Prakash Reddy explained that the printing and publication of election pamphlets, posters and other material is governed by the provisions of Section 127 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Additionally, the printing press agencies were briefed about the procedures to be followed while taking orders from the political parties for printing posters and pamphlets.

Furthermore, instructions to print certain details like the name and contact of the printing press alongside quantities ordered on the material, were also given.

An email ID (mccelectionadvts@gmail.com) has been made available to the printing press agencies to submit the publisher’s details along with the sample copies through email.

Agencies in Hyderabad were requested to submit the details of the publisher of the political parties to reflect the same in the election expenditure.