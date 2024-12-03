Hyderabad: Prisoner escapes Chanchalguda Jail with fake bail orders

Hyderabad: A shocking case of jailbreak has come to light after a prisoner escaped from Chanchalguda Jail using forged bail documents. Police suspect the involvement of jail staff in facilitating the escape, raising serious concerns about security and corruption within the prison system.

The incident was uncovered when police arrived at the jail with a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant to interrogate the accused, Shujat Ali. To their surprise, jail authorities informed them that Ali had already been released on bail. Realizing the fraud, a complaint was immediately lodged with the Dabeerpura police, who have since launched an in-depth investigation.

Shujat Ali, a resident of Santosh Nagar, was arrested in November by Narayanguda police and sent to Chanchalguda Jail. He was facing multiple cases. While he managed to secure bail in one case from the Rajendra Nagar court, he remained in custody due to pending charges in another case.

The investigation revealed that a wanted prisoner named Ramlu, who worked with the jail staff to verify bail documents, played a key role in the escape. Shujat reportedly convinced Ramlu to tamper with his bail papers.

Ramlu altered the dates on the bail order and forged signatures to make the document appear authentic. He then placed the forged documents in the jail’s official mailbox, which was routinely accessed by the jail staff.

Police believe it would have been impossible for Shujat Ali to escape without the active collusion of jail authorities. They suspect a larger conspiracy, as the release process involved multiple layers of verification. The Dabeerpura police are scrutinizing the roles of jail staff and Ramlu in the incident.

A case has been registered, and authorities are examining how the forged documents bypassed the verification process. The possibility of systemic corruption is also being investigated.