Hyderabad: Probe demanded into road development corp functioning

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has raised concerns about the working pattern of the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd. (HRDCL), alleging that the tendering process for Rs 1,500 crore of roadworks has been manipulated to benefit specific contractors.

FGG also criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the spending and has called for a state government investigation into the HRDCL.

According to Forum, structuring the roadwork tenders in phase three appears to favour certain contractors by grouping 49 works into two large packages.

Officials from FGG noted that significant loans taken by HRDCL are not reflected in either the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or state budgets. The current Rs 1,500 crore loan for phase three roadworks is similarly absent from budget documents, fueling concerns about potential corruption.

The government had set up HRDCL as a special-purpose vehicle to manage road construction in Hyderabad. While two phases of the project were completed by 2023, numerous works remain incomplete, with limited focus on addressing these issues. The third phase is scheduled to begin in August, amidst ongoing concerns about financial and managerial oversight.