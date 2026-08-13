Hyderabad producer’s driver held after mowing down bank staffer

Hyderabad: A car driven by the driver of Tollywood producer Bommaku Murali ran over a woman on her way home from work in Abids on Wednesday afternoon, August 12.

According to ABN, the victim, Sunitha, works as a housekeeping staffer at the SBI branch in Gunfoundry. She was walking home after finishing her duties when a car driven by Mahananda, who works as a driver for Murali, suddenly ran over her, according to her family.

Sunitha suffered a fracture in her leg and other serious injuries in the impact. Locals who witnessed the accident rushed her to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Also Read Telangana ACB takes suspended DSP into custody in DA case

Following the accident, the family said they contacted Murali and asked him to bear the cost of Sunitha’s treatment. They alleged he responded rudely and refused to pay. Acting on their complaint, the police have now registered a case after the producer allegedly refused to help with her treatment costs.