Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders issued ahead of Group 2 service exams

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Thursday, December 12, issued prohibitory orders ahead of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 2 service exams to be held on December 15 and 16.

The prohibitory orders will come into effect from 10:00 am on December 15 and remain in place till 5:30 pm on December 16. While the prohibitory order remain in effect, an assembly of five or more people within 200 meteres of the exam centers is prohibited.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad issues first orange alert this winter, temperatures expected to drop

All photocopy centres and internet cafes within 100 meters of the exam centres will remain closed. On duty, police officers, military personnel, home guards, flying squads at exam centres and funeral processions are exempted from these orders.

“Any person found violating the prohibitory orders is liable to punishment under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS),” said a press release from the commissioner’s office.