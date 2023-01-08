Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders issued near TSPSC exam centers

Hyderabad: The city police here issued orders prohibiting a gathering of four or more persons near the TSPSC written examination centers, where the exam is being held on Sunday.

Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand issued the orders a day earlier with a “view to maintain public order and public peace and to prevent obstruction of any unlawfully employed person or causing disturbance of public tranquility or a riot or affray.”

The orders exempted police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, and home guards on duty, flying squad education department and bonafide funeral from the orders. The restrictions will remain in force from 6 a.m on Sunday to 6 am on Monday at all the 23 centers.

Any one violating the orders will be prosecuted under Section 144 CPC, the Hyderabad police commissioner warned.