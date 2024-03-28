Hyderabad: Proposal for new inter college at Bahadurpura submitted

Hyderabad: A new intermediate college is likely to be built in the Bahadurpura assembly constituency that falls under Hyderabad’s Old City area. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has submitted a proposal for sanction of the college and land at the ITI campus in Kalapather has been identified for construction of the building.

Sources said the party agreed to allocate a budget of Rs. 2 crore from the local MLA fund for construction of the building for college. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has shown special interest in starting a government intermediate in the constituency as there is no government run intermediate or degree college in the Bahadurpura constituency.

The population in the Bahadurpura Assembly segment is believed to have about 4 lakh people. The constituency has many high schools offering education till tenth standard and a few private colleges. However, as the population is mostly working class, there is demand for a government intermediate and degree college.

The nearest colleges for Bahadurpura constituency residents are the Government Junior College at Hussainialam and the Government Junior College at Falaknuma. These two colleges are located in the Charminar and Chandrayangutta assembly constituencies.

Locals in Bahadurpura have been voicing their need for a junior college as students from poor families staying in Chintalmet, Arshmahal, Musk Mahal, Mir Momin Pahadi, Dairy Farm, Suleiman Nagar, Qayum Nagar and Mahmoodnagar require one.

Another reason for the college in Bahadurpura is students dropping their higher education fater tenth standard, as many families cannot afford the fees of private colleges.