Hyderabad: Prostitution racket busted in Madhapur, 9 rescued

Hyderabad: A prostitution racket was busted in Madhapur by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Cyberabad on Wednesday, August 13. The operation lead to 9 victims being rescued while 9 more were arrested as accused.

The Cyberabad AHTU sleuths raided BSR Super Luxury and Living Hotel in Gayatri Nagar Colony, Parvath Nagar and rescued 9 victims hailing from different parts of the country, including 2 foreigners, said the police in a press release.

Two of the victims hailed from West Bengal, two from Delhi, and one each from Jharkhand, Haryana and Punjab. The two foreigners hailed from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The accused have been identified as Hamer Singh, Thammi Srinivas, Pokala Venkateshwarlu, Bekmetova Gulshat, Rakhmanova Malika, Lakshman Tumu, Akash Bajaj, Gora Mohammed Wasim and K Parthiban.

According to the police, the accused lured in women from all over the country then posted ads on websites like Locanto, Skokka, etc., and indulged in prostitution in different hotels, OYO rooms.

A case has been registered under sections 143 and 144 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3,4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act along with section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. Further investigation is underway.