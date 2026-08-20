Hyderabad: Protest at Dharna Chowk against UGC-NET re-exam

Hyderabad: Two students’ organisations here came together on Thursday, August 20, to protest against severe discrepancies and paper leaks in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which have forced the re-conduct of UGC-NET exams for three subjects.

Condemning the BJP government at the Centre for allowing the NTA to go unchecked, the Disha Students’ Organization and Naujawan Bharat Sabha held the protest at Dharna Chowk.

Speaking at the protest, Hina from Naujawan Bharat Sabha said that the NTA must be scrapped immediately. Until a transparent and accountable system is established, the old examination system must be restored, she said.

She highlighted the urgent need to build a countrywide mass movement against the privatisation and commercialisation of education. She also demanded a rollback of the National Education Policy, which she described as a blueprint for the privatisation and communalisation of education.

Mahipal from the Disha Students’ Organization said that the NTA is not a constitutional body, despite handling massive national exams such as JEE, NEET, and NET.

He criticised the government for outsourcing the entire exam-conducting procedure to private companies closely tied to the BJP-RSS nexus.

This outsourcing has directly resulted in recurrent paper leaks and question paper mistakes, he said.

He noted that the government prefers private players even in crucial matters such as conducting exams, showing that it refuses to take accountability for mistakes that make students’ lives difficult.