Hyderabad: Protest at Makkah Masjid over attack on Owaisi in UP

Hyderabad: A massive protest in solidarity with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi erupted near Makkah Masjid at Charminar after the Friday prayers. Earlier, heavy security was deployed near the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Members of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen had called for a protest in Hyderabad after Owaisi’s car was fired at in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Shots were fired at Owaisi’s car while he was passing through the Dasna area in Uttar Pradesh. However, he escaped unhurt in the incident, which took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza when Owaisi was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Meerut.

Several shops in the old city of Hyderabad had their shutters lowered, and black flags, as well as AIMIM flags, were spotted in various places on the evening of Thursday, February 3, in protest of the incident.

AIMIM member of parliament from Aurangabad Imtiyaz Jaleel had said that AIMIM units throughout the nation would organise a quiet protest on Friday. Members of the party will also write to their local district magistrates and police commissioners, requesting a full investigation into the event as well as high-level protection for Owaisi’s future rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Jaleel had said.

Photos of the protest

Protest in solidarity with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi near Makkah Masjid, Charminar. Photo by: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Protest in solidarity with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi near Makkah Masjid, Charminar. Photo by: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Protest in solidarity with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi near Makkah Masjid, Charminar. Photo by: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Protest in solidarity with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi near Makkah Masjid, Charminar. Photo by: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Protest in solidarity with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi near Makkah Masjid, Charminar. Photo by: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq