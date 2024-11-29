Hyderabad: Protest over food poisoning in schools triggers tension at Masab Tank

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed at Masab Tank on Friday when BJP OBC and BJP Mahila Morcha workers attempted to lay siege to the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Samkshema Bhavan to protest incidents of food poisoning in government schools.

Hundreds of BJP workers gathered at Masab Tank to register their protest. The police were aware of the protest call and had assembled in large numbers since morning.

The protesters tried to rush toward the Samkshema Bhavan building, but the police swiftly intervened, taking several of them into custody. The protesters were dragged into waiting police vehicles and taken to the Goshamahal police stadium.

Two days earlier, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi staged a protest at the same location. Police arrested the activists after they allegedly damaged doors in the building.

C. Shailaja, a 13-year-old girl from Ashram School in Wankidi Mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, tragically died due to food poisoning. Over the past month, multiple cases of children falling ill after consuming food have been reported across Telangana.