Hyderabad: Protestors demand job notification for govt teachers’ posts

Hyderabad: Unemployed candidates staged a protest on Tuesday against the state’s education department seeking immediate teacher posting to vacant posts in Telangana.

They demanded a District Selection Committee (DSC) notification to fill teacher positions in government schools.

However, police intervened and dispersed the crowd which caused massive traffic jams, protesting at the Lakdikapul junction near the BSNL office.

The Telangana Unemployed Joint Action Committee along with National Backward Classes Welfare Association also staged a protest in front of the Commissioner of Education on July 13.

There are currently over 22,000 vacant teaching positions in the state. The delay in addressing these critical vacancies has resulted in adverse consequences, affecting both the quality of education and the overall functioning of schools.

The Ministry of Education has released the performance and grading index 2.0 for the year 2021-22 where Telangana stood was placed in the 31st position among 37 places in India with very poor scores.

Unemployed youth who participated in the protest raised slogans for filling all vacancies in government departments, including teachers.

On the other hand, there are reportedly about 7 lakh unemployed, youth who had completed B.Ed, D.Ed, Language Pandit and PET training, waiting for an employment opportunity.