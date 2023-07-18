Hyderabad: Congress protests against KTR’s comments on Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know agriculture but knows only clubs & pubs, KTR had said on Sunday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 18th July 2023 5:01 pm IST
KTR hits back at Rahul Gandhi; calls AICC 'All India Corruption Committee'
KTR ands Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress workers in the city burnt effigies of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, protesting against KTR’s comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Held at the Nampally main road, the protest was led by Hyderabad District Congress president Sameer Waliullah and Telangana Mahila Congress chief Sunita Rao.

Speaking to the media after the protest, Waliullah said that KTR had no knowledge about agriculture. Detailing the Congress’ contributions to the country’s agricultural productivity, Waliullah taunted KTR saying that “he should take history lessons.”

“While the Congress was improving the lives of crores of farmers in the country, KTR was washing dishes in an American hotel, ” he said.

Sunitha Rao alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi had failed to fulfil promises made to farmers after the 2014 and 2018 elections.

KTR was trying to divert farmers attention by making inappropriate comments against Gandhi, she claimed.

