KTR calls for farmer meetings against Cong stance on free power

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday called for farmer meetings in different parts of Telangana to condemn the state Congress’ stance on free power to farmers.

KTR’s attempt at retaliation comes on the back of state Congress president Revanth Reddy’s alleged remarks that three hours of free power is enough for farmers and that a round-the-clock free electricity supply is not required.

Holding a tele-conference with party activists, KTR asked for farmers meetings to be held at Rythu Vedikas across the state, for ten days starting from July 17.

“People have to be made aware that supporting Congress will lead to cancellation of free power,” the BRS leader said.

In an attempt at damage control after the controversial remark by Reddy, Congress’ Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre had said that free power supply to farmers will be among the party’s Assembly poll promises.

Earlier, the BRS had held protests across the state against the Congress chief’s remarks.