Hyderabad: Protests over Masjid-e-Khaja’s demolition continue for 2nd consecutive day

The Cyberabad police imposed Section 144 (of the CrPc) around the Masjid-e-Khaja Mehmood mosque in Shamshabad

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 3rd August 2022 8:39 pm IST
Protests by AIMIM party members against the mosque demolition. Source: Screengrab from video.

Hyderabad: Protests over the demolition of Masjid-e-Khaja Mahmood located in Green Avenue colony in Shamshabad continued for the second consecutive day.

A big rally was taken out in Shamshabad by the local people to protest the demolition. Around 1,000 local persons participated in the rally taken out under heavy police presence. Riot police have been deployed in Shamshabad for the last two days after the masjid was demolished at 3 a.m on Tuesday by the local municipal and revenue officials.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Masjid-e-Khaja bulldozed late at night in Shamshabad

It is understood a senior officer of the Ranga Reddy district collectorate oversaw the demolition of the masjid amidst heavy police presence.

MS Education Academy

The Cyberabad police imposed Section 144 (of the CrPc) around the Masjid-e-Khaja Mehmood mosque in Shamshabad.

According to Majilis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan who reached the spot soon after learning about the demolition — it was done in the wee hours of Tuesday — a court case was underway after a local resident filed a petition in the local court contesting the legality of the mosque.

In Hyderabad, Karwan MLA who belongs to the AIMIM party along with AIMIM corporators sat on a dharna in front of the Ranga Reddy district collectorate in the evening. The police presence was increased around Lakdikapul after the protest gathering.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button