Bandi Sanjay joins Ashok Nagar Group 1 exam protests, walks to Secretariat

Hyderabad: Amid escalating protests over the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 exam in Ashok Nagar, Union minister of state and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the protest site on Saturday, October 19, to meet with aspirants.

The aspirants protested at Ashok Nagar, the hub of coaching institutions for civil services and other competitive exams in the city.

The Bandi Sanjay joined the protestors in a march from Ashok Nagar to the Telangana Secretariat to meet the chief minister, chief secretary or any other official that is present, to communicate the issues of the aspirants.

The protesting aspirants have been expressing concerns over the schedule of the exam and the impact of certain Government Orders (GOs) on the recruitment process and reservation.

Alleging that even the women protesters were also not spared, the BRS asked if this is the respect given to women in the ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ (the welfare rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi).

Also Read Police cane protesting Group 1 services aspirants in Hyderabad

Amid escalating protests over the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) in Ashok Nagar, Union minister of state and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the protest site on Saturday, October 19, to meet with aspirants. pic.twitter.com/NU0Kpa8czB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 19, 2024

Police on Friday canned Group 1 services aspirants who held protests here seeking postponement of the Mains exam to be held from October 21 to 27. The aspirants protested at Ashok Nagar, the hub of coaching institutions for civil services and other competitive exams in the city.

The opposition BJP and BRS hit out at the Congress government for the “lathicharge” and police action against the protesters. Alleging that even the women protesters were also not spared, the BRS asked if this is the respect given to women in the ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ (the welfare rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi).

Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday said all arrangements have been made for the Group 1 exam.

Several aspirants protested at a park at Gandhi Nagar here on Thursday as well demanding the postponement of the exams. The protesters held placards that read ‘reschedule Group 1 exams – save Group 1 aspirants’.