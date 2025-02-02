Hyderabad pub firing: Accused arrested, wanted in 80 cases across Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: Bathula Prabhakar, the man who opened fire at a pub in Hyderabad injuring a police constable and a bouncer was arrested late on Saturday, February 1.

Prabhakar is reportedly wanted in 80 criminal cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Last night he fired at the police while trying to evade them near Prism Pub in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area. Following the incident, a team of Cyberabad police chased and overpowered him.

The police seized two guns and 23 bullets from Prabhakar. Later a country-made gun was seized from the accused’s residence. Investigations revealed Prabhakar sourced these weapons with the help of a contact from Bihar.

He said he wanted to seek revenge against a former co-prisoner from Vizag Central Jail, though police are still verifying this claim.

Further inquiries uncovered that Prabhakar used mobile phones registered under the names of two women and sustained a lavish lifestyle through burglaries, primarily targeting engineering colleges. His criminal activities first drew police attention during an investigation into thefts at institutions in Moinabad.

Firing at Prism Pub in Hyderabad

To avoid the police, Prabhakar opened fire outside the Prism Pub causing injuries to a Central Crime Station constable Venkat Ram Reddy along with other police personnel. At the sight of the policemen, Prabhakar opened fire and one of the bullets pierced through Reddy’s left foot.

The injured constable and the bouncer were shifted to the Continental Hospitals for treatment. The police, with the support of other bouncers, tackled and arrested Prabhakar immediately.