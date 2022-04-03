Hyderabad: Pub raided at Radisson Blu had a ‘screening process’ for customers

Hyderabad: On Sunday, the Hyderabad Police raided a pub, Pudding and Mink at Raddison Blu, in the wee hours of Sunday and caught 144 people found partying beyond the stipulated time. Interestingly, the establishment goes through an elaborate process to supply drugs.

The club was raided initially because it was open beyond permissible hours. It is however worth noting that the pub allows only an elite selected few customers and their guests to have access to the establishment. As per the police press note, an app is being maintained wherein a code gets generated for each customer and the customers can have access to the Pub only by entering said code at the main entrance.

The police also reportedly found banned substances on the premises. The arrested individuals are Mahadaram Anil Kumar (35), the manager of the pub as well as Abhishek Vuppala (39), one of the owners. A third accused in the case, Arjun Veeramachineni is said to be absconding.

Charge Memo to the ACP Banjara Hills, Sri M Sudarshan, for their negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

Following the raid, the commissioner of police, CV Anand, on Sunday suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjara Hills, Shiva Chandra for negligence over narcotics control, in the city.

A charge memo has been issued to the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) demanding an explanation for negligence towards legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

Some individuals from the film and entertainment industry and children of some prominent personalities are said to be among those detained and were later let off.

Police registered a case against the pub for remaining open after the stipulated time. Further details were awaited.

The raid comes amid an intensified drive by the police against the drug menace. The recent death of an engineering graduate due to an overdose of drugs and the involvement of some educated youth and techies in drug peddling and consumption have alarmed the authorities.

The police and newly formed Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) is not only acting tough against peddlers but also booking cases against those found to be consuming the drugs.

