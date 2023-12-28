Hyderabad public faces challenges on first day of Praja Palana program

Hyderabad: The first day of the Praja Palana program by the Congress government, aiming to deliver its six guarantees to the public, commenced on Thursday. However, there were several complaints regarding the distribution of forms in Hyderabad.

The program is scheduled to run from Thursday until January 6 in the state. Complaints were reported from numerous localities as people did not receive forms. It resulted in local brokers exploiting the demand by selling the forms for Rs 30 each.

In Jangammet, tension arose at the Praja Palana centers when people did not receive the forms. GHMC officials assured prompt distribution of forms. In several centers, Urdu language forms were not available, and in some instances, private individuals, including local party workers, took the forms for distribution.

Reports of irregularities in form distribution surfaced from Chandrayangutta, Jangammet, Falaknuma, Bahadurpura, Tappachabutra, Chaderghat, Golconda, and other areas.

Furthermore, at MeeSeva centers, photostat copies of the form were being sold for Rs 20.