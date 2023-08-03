Hyderabad: Public opinion on proposed metro rail in Old City

Hyderabad: Following the directions issued by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to the Municipal Administration department for the metro rail in the Old City of Hyderabad, residents saw some hope for better connectivity from this area to the rest of the city.

However, people are still not sure whether the ground-level work, such as the acquisition of required property for the metro rail in Old City, will be taken up before the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to Siasat’s reporter, the residents claimed that the marking was done years ago but no progress has been made since then.

However, they believe that the metro rail will not only improve the connectivity of the old city with other parts of Hyderabad but also boost business in the localities.

Proposed metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad will feature five stations

The 5.5 km stretch of the metro alignment in the old city extends from MGBS to Falaknuma, passing through important junctions such as Darulshifa, Purani Haveli, Ettebar Chowk, Alijakotla, Mir Momin Daira, Haribowli, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, and Aliabad.

The proposed metro line will feature five stations, namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, and Falaknuma. Despite being located approximately 500 meters away from Salarjung Museum and Charminar, these stations will be named after them to acknowledge their significance and prominence in the city.

Last year, the state government allocated Rs 500 crore for the metro line.

Though an announcement has been made, along with marking of the properties for land acquisition, the residents of the Old City of Hyderabad are not clear when they will get the metro rail.

Shabbir Ali questions govt’s sincerity

Earlier, Congress senior leader and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Convener, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, raised doubts about the BRS government’s sincerity in delivering Metro Rail connectivity to the Old City of Hyderabad.

In a media statement, Shabbir Ali expressed concerns that the issuance of land acquisition notices within a month was a strategic move by the government to delay the project until the Assembly elections to potentially benefit its ally, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).