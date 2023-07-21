Hyderabad Public School holds annual investiture ceremony 

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School on Friday organised its traditional annual Investiture Ceremony to recognise and honour its outstanding student leaders.

The chief guest of the ceremony air chief marshal VR Chaudhari, vice chairman of the HPS board of governors R Raghuram Reddy, president of HPS society Gusti Noria, British deputy high commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen, and a distinguished HPS alumnus, Lord Karan Bilimoria, member of the House of Lords graced the occasion with their presence.

During the ceremony, the school bestowed various leadership positions upon deserving students, including the student council, house captains, prefects, and other important roles.

The chief guest inspected student troops of 152 NCC cadets from the Army, Navy, Air Force and girls wings before walking through a corridor of the prefects troop and the colour party.

Addressing the students, the air chief marshal said, “The world needs leaders who are compassionate, ethical, and visionary. Leadership is a journey of continuous learning and growth. Never stop seeking knowledge, developing new skills, and refining your leadership abilities.”

The investiture ceremony was also marked by the launch of the leadership programme, LEADER, which serves as a reminder of the school’s mission of paving the way for future leaders.