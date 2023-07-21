Telangana govt releases arrears for Overseas Scholarship scheme for minorities

Hyderabad: The government has taken a significant step towards supporting minority students by initiating the release of arrears for the overseas scholarship scheme. An amount of Rs 29 crore has been disbursed for Hyderabad alone, benefitting 122 students under the 2020-21 educational assistance for selected minority students.

Additionally, Rs 18 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of the candidates. Secretary Minority Welfare, Syed Omar Jaleel, has already forwarded the release file for arrears from 2021-22 and 2022-23 to the Finance Department, anticipating that the budget for arrears will be allocated promptly.

For the year 2020-21, the government has successfully deposited the designated amount into the bank accounts of selected candidates for the overseas scholarship scheme across different districts. The selection phase for this year’s scheme is also underway, with District Minority Welfare Officers submitting details of the applications received in their respective regions.

In a bid to provide further support to the economically disadvantaged Muslims in BC-E category, the government has decided to extend assistance of Rs 1 lakh to individuals from various professions belonging to this category. Furthermore, Secretary Minority Welfare has proposed that individuals from minority communities also be granted Rs 1 lakh from the Minority Finance Corporation, with the full amount being provided as a 100 percent subsidy.

Currently, the Minority Finance Corporation offers an 80 percent subsidy for amounts up to Rs 1 lakh, with the remaining 20 percent to be paid by candidates to the bank. The proposal aims to offer full subsidy to enable minority candidates to establish small businesses, subject to approval from the Finance Department.

To monitor the effective implementation of minority schemes, Secretary Minority Welfare recently conducted a one-day meeting with district minorities welfare officers from all 33 districts in the state. During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the expenditure of grant-in-aid funds was requested.

Additionally, the timely completion of appointments for mixed vacancies in minority residential schools was emphasized. The Secretary also instructed officials to obtain details of beneficiaries who received sewing machines from the Minority Finance Corporation through the MLAs. To ensure regular communication and updates on scheme implementation, monthly meetings with District Minorities Welfare Officers are planned.

In another notable move, the government has allocated Rs 50 lakh as grant-in-aid to Ashoor Khanas and other institutions during the month of Muharram.

Furthermore, Secretary Minority Welfare has submitted a report to the finance department advocating for the regularization of employees at Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid. Currently, 30 employees, including khatib, imam, and muezzin, serve at both mosques on an outsourcing or one-year term basis. The proposal seeks to make their services permanent, providing them with incentives similar to other government employees.

In addition, detailed information has been obtained at the district level concerning scholarships and fee reimbursements for minority students, ensuring transparency and effective administration of these schemes.