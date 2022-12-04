Hyderabad: Punjagutta graveyard revamped, says KTR

The graveyard is being built along the lines of Jubilee Hills' Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th December 2022 9:13 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta graveyard has been renovated and additional flora will be added, tweeted Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday.

“Remember the eyesore that Punjagutta Graveyard was when one had to travel anywhere near the Nagarjuna circle? GHMC is revamping it & it’s almost there. Here is what it looks like now. Will be adding more greenery & some aesthetics too,” he said.

