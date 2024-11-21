Hyderabad: Pushpa 2’s next stop, LB Stadium or Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: The makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ are leaving no stone unturned to build excitement for the highly anticipated sequel ahead of its release. After receiving a phenomenal response to the trailer, the team is now gearing up for a series of promotional events across multiple cities.

However, the biggest celebration is planned for Hyderabad, where a grand pre-release event will take place later this month.

Pushpa 2 Event In Hyderabad

The production team is currently finalizing the venue, with Ramoji Film City and LB Stadium being top options. The final decision will depend on logistics and permissions. Fans from all over the country will be invited to this mega event through passes.

Megastar Chiranjeevi to Join as Chief Guest?

It is being said that Megastar Chiranjeevi might grace the event as the chief guest. Chiranjeevi shares a strong bond with Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Pushpa 2, as they previously collaborated on the blockbuster “Waltair Veerayya.”

Directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. Scheduled for release on December 5, 2024, the film has already generated massive anticipation. Fans are eager to see what the pre-release event has in store!